Man seriously hurt after being trampled, bitten by camel in Md.

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was trampled and bitten by a camel on Friday afternoon before a scheduled circus performance at the Charles County Fairgrounds, in La Plata.

The fairgrounds president said the man, who suffered serious head and leg injuries, was the camel’s handler in the South Carolina-based Lewis and Clark Circus.

He was airlifted to a trauma center.

Shows were scheduled for Friday afternoon and evening, but they’ve been canceled. A county spokesperson said the circus didn’t have the required permit from the county.

