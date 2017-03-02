2 dead, 1 injured after car hits pole in Charles County

WASHINGTON — Two people were killed and another was injured after a car crashed into a utility pole Friday afternoon in Waldorf, Maryland, the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department said.

The crash occurred before 1 p.m. in the intersection of Smallwood Drive and St. Nicholas Drive. The force of the crash split the car in two and sent part of the car across the intersection.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital.

Victims have not yet been identified.

Police have not said what caused the crash.