Out of the house? DIY security tips to keep your home safe

Keeping a home secure doesn't require an expensive alarm and monitoring system — some basic security components and strategies will usually keep your abode locked down tight.

Keeping a home secure doesn’t require an expensive alarm and monitoring system. Some basic security components and strategies will usually keep your abode locked down tight.

“A lot of people are setting up their own home security systems,” rather than paying several thousand dollars for professional installation and monitoring plans, said Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Washington Consumers’ Checkbook.

With several companies selling security components controllers by a smartphone app, Brasler said most burglars don’t get into your home through high-tech stealth.

“They’re not like some team of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ guys, trying to get into your home by bypassing security systems or even picking locks,” Brasler said. “Most criminals enter our homes by simply opening unlocked doors or lifting unlocked windows, and coming inside.”

Brasler said the most important safety devices are low-tech.

“The main thing you can do to improve your home security is to get good deadbolt locks on all your exterior doors, and then just practice good security habits,” he said.

Ensure that all doors and windows are secure, especially the garage door.

“Criminals like to get into garages, so they can shut the door behind them and they can make all the noise they want to get into the home,” Brasler said.

Brasler said there’s some evidence that home security systems might deter burglars.

“They don’t plan their attacks in advance, they kind of cruise around the neighborhood looking for homes that are unoccupied.”

While a criminal might avoid a home with a visible security system, the features don’t help catch criminals after the fact.

“A lot of criminals know, ‘I can get into that home and steal what I want to steal within a few minutes and get out before anyone notices, and before anyone has time to respond to a doorbell camera alert,'” Brasler said.

Bottom line, he said the best chance of deterring criminals is to make it hard for them to get into your home without being seen or heard.

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