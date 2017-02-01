4:48 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Charles County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Charles County, MD News » 1 dead after early…

1 dead after early morning shooting at Charles Co. sports bar

By Lara Bonner February 4, 2017 3:17 pm 02/04/2017 03:17pm
12 Shares

WASHINGTON — Charles County police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at a sports bar in Waldorf, Maryland.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Beer 4 U at 2177 Crain Highway at 1:25 a.m., according to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Miaquita Gray, 26, of Lexington Park had a wound in her upper body and was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital. Charles County police are calling it a homicide. The other person who was shot, a 24-year-old male, was grazed in the leg.

It is not clear what led to the shooting, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 609-6477. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS or text CRIMES (274637). Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Beer 4 U Charles County police Charles County, MD News crime fatal shooting Latest News Local News Maryland News Miaquita Gray waldorf
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Charles County, MD News » 1 dead after early…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Charles County, MD News