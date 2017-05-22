Ocean City restaurant recommendations

WASHINGTON — When WTOP staffers are not reporting on the latest news, traffic and weather, chances are, you can find them at the beach — likely with a crabcake sandwich in hand.

Over the years, many employees inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center have become experts at navigating the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at the beach. Here are their recommendations on where to grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

The Bayside Skillet

7701 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, Maryland

The Bayside Skillet calls itself “the crepe and omelet place” in Ocean City, Maryland. There’s a strawberry theme throughout the restaurant, and the portions are quite large and worth sharing. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.