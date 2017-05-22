Summer Beach Guide

Home » Latest News » Local News » Summer Beach Guide » Ocean City restaurant recommendations

Ocean City restaurant recommendations

By Rachel Nania | @rnania May 22, 2017 1:11 am 05/22/2017 01:11am
Share

WASHINGTON — When WTOP staffers are not reporting on the latest news, traffic and weather, chances are, you can find them at the beach — likely with a crabcake sandwich in hand.

Over the years, many employees inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center have become experts at navigating the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at the beach. Here are their recommendations on where to grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
best restaurants in Ocean City best seafood Ocean City Food & Restaurant News Holiday News Latest News Life & Style Living News Local News Maryland News Memorial Day News ocean city Ocean City restaurants Photo Galleries restaurant recommendations Ocean City Summer Beach Guide Summer Tips & News where to eat in Ocean City
Home » Latest News » Local News » Summer Beach Guide » Ocean City restaurant recommendations
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Billboard Music Awards
Celebrity birthdays May 21-27
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Today in History: May 22
2017 Cannes Film Festival
Photos: 142nd Preakness Stakes
Crab joints to try
Where presidential kids went to school
Retirement spots with nice weather
Cicadas emerging
16 new water park additions for 2017
Miss USA 2017
Wizards vs. Celtics
Kentucky Derby fashion
What to buy at the farmers market in May
May Entertainment Guide 2017
2017 Outdoor Movie Guide
Graduation Day gift guide
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note