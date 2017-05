WASHINGTON — Whether you missed the wildly popular and Instagram-worthy “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” at the Hirshhorn, or you’re craving for more like it, here are five upcoming art exhibits around D.C.

From a new Hirshhorn installation featuring storied dissident artist Ai Weiwei to a digital world created in the Southwest Waterfront area, these works aim to challenge and captivate.

XYZT: Abstract Landscapes — ARTECHOUSE, June 1 — Sept. 3, 2017 ARTECHOUSE, a new 15,000-square-foot gallery in the Southwest Waterfront area, takes an approach to art as “interpreted and created through technology,” as mentioned in an earlier press release. The space aims to “showcase, educate and incubate,” and its latest interactive exhibit takes digital artistry to another level. Created by French contemporary artists Adrien M & Claire B, the exhibit offers 10 digital immersive terrains where attendees can seemingly manipulate points of light and space. General admission tickets are $15. Kids, student or senior tickets are $10. Find tickets here.

