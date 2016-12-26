5:02 pm, December 26, 2016
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Arlington, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington, VA News » Police: Man found dead…

Police: Man found dead in Ruth’s Chris Steak House bathroom in Va.

By Maggie Bartolomeo December 26, 2016 4:42 pm 12/26/2016 04:42pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead Monday afternoon in the bathroom of a restaurant in Arlington County, according to police.

Officers were called to the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Crystal City just before 2 p.m., where the restaurant’s cleaning crew said they found a middle-aged man dead in the bathroom.

Officials say there is no indication of any trauma to the body.

The death remains under investigation, and no additional details have been released.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Arlington, VA News crystal city Latest News Local News Ruth's Chris Steak House Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington, VA News » Police: Man found dead…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Arlington, VA News