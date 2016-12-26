Police: Man found dead in Ruth’s Chris Steak House bathroom in Va.

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead Monday afternoon in the bathroom of a restaurant in Arlington County, according to police.

Officers were called to the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Crystal City just before 2 p.m., where the restaurant’s cleaning crew said they found a middle-aged man dead in the bathroom.

Officials say there is no indication of any trauma to the body.

The death remains under investigation, and no additional details have been released.

