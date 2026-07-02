Carney, Marcos deepen Canada-Philippines ties as Ottawa looks beyond US trade

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged Thursday to strengthen…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged Thursday to strengthen trade, energy and security ties as Canada works to diversify its economy beyond the United States and deepen its engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

Carney said Filipino-Canadians are “at the very heart” of Canada, and both countries can benefit in energy security and critical minerals through a strategic partnership.

“We share the same aspirations, in terms of what we would want to achieve in the world,” Marcos said.

The two leaders pledged to pursue a Canada-Philippines free trade agreement, deepen defense and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and strengthen economic ties supported by Canada’s one million-strong Filipino community.

Canada is currently negotiating a trade deal with both the Philippines and a broader bloc of southeast Asian nations. Carney hopes to conclude those talks ahead of his visit to Manila in November, when Marcos will be chairing the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Carney has set a goal for Canada to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade, saying American tariffs are causing a chill in investment.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.