Stampede at a Hindu temple in India’s Bihar state leaves 7 dead and over a dozen injured

PATNA, India (AP) — A deadly stampede broke out at a Hindu temple in eastern India’s Bihar state on Monday…

PATNA, India (AP) — A deadly stampede broke out at a Hindu temple in eastern India’s Bihar state on Monday after a snapped electric wire reportedly triggered panic among worshippers, officials said, killing seven people were killed and injuring more than a dozen.

The incident occurred near Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai district, as thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers on the third Monday of Shravan, one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar. The period, which usually falls between July and August, is dedicated to the worship of Hindu god Lord Shiva and is marked by fasting, prayers and colorful monsoon festivals across India.

More than a dozen people were taken to a government hospital for treatment, said Shailendra Kumar, a civil official. Kumar said the cause of the was being probed.

According to preliminary reports, an electric wire snapped outside the temple premises around 6:30 a.m., sparking panic as devotees rushed to escape what they feared was a risk of electrocution.

A section of the barricades collapsed under the weight of the surging crowd, leading to a crush in which people fell over one another, said Kumar, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Crowd crushes are relatively common in India during religious festivals, as large crowds, sometimes in the millions, gather in confined areas with few safety or crowd control measures. Last year in January, at least 30 people were killed as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to bathe in a sacred river during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world’s largest religious gathering.

In 2013, pilgrims attending a Hindu festival at a temple in the central state of Madhya Pradesh panicked amid fears that a bridge would collapse. At least 115 people were crushed to death or drowned in the river below.

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