School shooting in Brazil’s Acre state leaves 2 women dead. A 13-year-old student was detained

SAO PAULO (AP) — A school shooting Tuesday in Acre state in northern Brazil left two women dead and two…

SAO PAULO (AP) — A school shooting Tuesday in Acre state in northern Brazil left two women dead and two others injured, including an underage student, authorities said.

The state government said in a statement that a 13-year-old student admitted carrying out the attack at the public school Instituto Sao Jose in Rio Branco, the state capital.

The two fatalities were female staff members who died at the scene. Another staff member and a student were injured by gunfire and taken to a hospital.

Officials did not disclose the victims’ identities. Police said the suspect was detained and used a gun owned by a legal guardian. Local media reported the weapon belonged to the teenager’s stepfather, who was also detained.

“The state expresses deep solidarity with the victims’ families, the school community of Instituto Sao Jose and all education professionals affected by this incident,” Acre Gov. Mailza Assis said in a statement.

Last year, two teenagers died after a shooting at a school in Ceara state in northeastern Brazil. Ceara recorded another shooting in 2022, when a teenager opened fire on three classmates, killing one.

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