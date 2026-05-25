Minibus strikes a parked vehicle on a Pakistan highway, killing 17 people

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding minibus rammed into a bus parked along a motorway in northwest Pakistan on Monday,…

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding minibus rammed into a bus parked along a motorway in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing 17 people and injuring five others, police and rescue officials said.

The crash occurred near Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the minibus slammed into the parked bus, according to Shah Fahad, director-general of Rescue 1122 emergency services. He said preliminary findings suggested driver negligence caused the accident.

The bus was carrying passengers to the scenic Swat Valley.

Rescue workers and police shifted the dead and injured to a hospital, Fahad said.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan because of poor infrastructure, reckless driving and weak enforcement of traffic safety regulations.

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