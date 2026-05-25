Rubio’s visit to India focuses on US trade tensions, the Quad alliance and sightseeing

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India marks an effort by Washington and New…

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India marks an effort by Washington and New Delhi to steady strained relations as the two countries seek to reinforce strategic and economic ties despite recent trade tensions.

In meetings Sunday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Rubio stressed cooperation on trade, energy, defense and maritime security. Rubio said the countries remained strategically aligned and expressed optimism about a broader trade deal.

Rubio’s four-day trip also includes talks with members from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the Indo-Pacific alliance more commonly known as the Quad.

Here is what Rubio’s visit means for India-U.S. ties:

India-US ties strained by tariffs

Relations between India and the U.S. have strained in recent months after the Trump administration imposed steep tariffs on Indian exports, partly over New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil. The move angered Indian officials and fueled concerns in the Indian government over Washington’s reliability.

The two countries later reached an interim trade arrangement that eased some tariffs and expanded Indian purchases of U.S. goods, including energy products. But talks on a broader trade deal remain unresolved.

Despite the tensions, India and the U.S. continue to strengthen defense and technology ties, with Washington viewing India as a key counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific region.

During his talks with Jaishankar on Sunday, Rubio described India as one of Washington’s most important strategic partners and said he was optimistic the two countries would finalize a bilateral trade deal soon. Rubio also conveyed an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump for Modi to visit Washington later this year.

Questions over the Quad’s role

Rubio’s visit also is expected to include talks on Tuesday with foreign ministers from India, Australia and Japan, which are member nations of the Quad alliance along with the United States.

The grouping has become a key platform for cooperation on maritime security, supply chains and regional strategy as China expands its military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad has repeatedly criticized China’s actions in the South China Sea, accusing Beijing of militarizing disputed waters. The Chinese government has accused the Quad of trying to contain China’s rise and regional influence.

Recent trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi, along with Trump’s recent visit to China, have prompted renewed attention to the grouping.

Praveen Donthi, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, said India’s growing global influence has been largely tied to its role in balancing China’s power in the region and any shift in U.S. policy toward Beijing could affect New Delhi’s strategic value to Washington.

“If the U.S. changes its approach towards China, it will diminish India’s importance,” Donthi said.

Iran war adds pressure on India

The Iran war has added to India’s energy concerns, raising worries about shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for the country’s crude imports. Rising fuel costs have increased pressure on the Indian economy.

Jaishankar said Sunday that India would continue expanding energy imports, including from the U.S., while diversifying suppliers to keep markets stable and prices affordable. He said New Delhi wants energy markets to remain open and unconstrained to support global economic growth.

India’s purchase of discounted Russian crude since the start of the Ukraine war has at times strained relations with the U.S.

Washington has urged India to increase purchases of U.S. oil and gas as part of broader efforts to diversify energy supplies, with Rubio emphasizing stronger energy cooperation during meetings in New Delhi.

Sightseeing in India

Alongside official meetings, Rubio’s visit also has included cultural engagements.

He began the trip in eastern city Kolkata and visited the Missionaries of Charity headquarters founded by Mother Teresa. He also attended a gala reception in New Delhi marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

Rubio’s itinerary includes stops in the cities of Agra and Jaipur, two of India’s most visited tourist destinations known for monuments, forts and palaces.

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