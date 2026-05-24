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A powerful bomb has exploded near railway track in southwest Pakistan, wounding more than two dozen

The Associated Press

May 24, 2026, 2:39 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful bomb exploded near a railway track as a train carrying passengers passed through the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Sunday, wounding more than two dozen people, officials said.

The force of the explosion caused two of the train cars to overturn and catch fire, sending thick black smoke into the air, according to footage shared online.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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