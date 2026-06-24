A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Venezuela, swaying buildings in the capital

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A powerfuel 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Venezuela on Wednesday, swaying buildings and homes in the capital of…

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A powerfuel 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Venezuela on Wednesday, swaying buildings and homes in the capital of Caracas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake’s epicenter was west of the community of Moron, located along the country’s Caribbean coast, about 168 kilometers (104 miles) from Caracas. The quake had a depth of 13 kilomoters.

People evacuated swaying buildings in Caracas, but there were no official reports damages or injuries or so far.

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