Countries end Colombia fossil fuel summit with focus on next steps and financing

SANTA MARTA, Colombia (AP) — A first-of-its-kind international conference on moving away from fossil fuels wrapped up in Colombia Wednesday…

SANTA MARTA, Colombia (AP) — A first-of-its-kind international conference on moving away from fossil fuels wrapped up in Colombia Wednesday with a clear message: the global conversation has shifted from whether to phase out oil, gas and coal to how to do it, with financing emerging as one of the biggest obstacles.

Officials, climate advocates and financial experts from 56 countries gathered in the Caribbean coastal city of Santa Marta for several days of talks aimed at tackling one of the most politically sensitive issues in climate policy — transitioning away from fossil fuel production, the main driver of global warming.

The meeting did not produce binding commitments, but participants said it delivered a set of initial outcomes, including plans for continued cooperation between countries, the creation of working groups on issues such as financing and labor transitions, and momentum toward future negotiations aimed at coordinating a global phaseout of fossil fuels.

Former Irish President Mary Robinson, now a prominent advocate on climate justice, said the discussions in Santa Marta felt markedly different from traditional U.N. climate talks, with a more open and collaborative tone among participants.

“COPs are more formal, negotiators have their lines and they will not cross them and it’s so different here,” she said, adding that participants “have felt more human together.”

Robinson said one of the central challenges discussed was the financial constraints facing developing countries, many of which lack the resources to transition away from fossil fuels.

“Many of them are in bad need of debt relief to even begin a transition,” she said, warning that those countries are “trapped in debt” and over-dependent on fossil fuels with few viable alternatives.

From pledges to practical questions

At U.N. climate talks, countries have traditionally focused on cutting emissions — how much pollution each nation produces — rather than directly addressing fossil fuel production.

Participants said the Santa Marta meeting marked a shift toward tackling the underlying drivers of climate change, including how to wind down fossil fuel supply while managing economic and social impacts.

“This conference is actually the first time in 30 years of climate negotiations where countries are gathering to talk about how to ensure a fossil fuel phase-out,” said Tzeporah Berman, founder and chair of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative.

The discussions included coordination between producers and consumers, labor transitions and the broader economic consequences of moving away from fossil fuels.

Financing seen as the biggest hurdle

Financing consistently emerged as the most immediate and difficult barrier to moving away from fossil fuels.

Countries in the Global South face high borrowing costs and limited access to capital, even as renewable energy becomes cheaper than fossil fuels.

“The financing is key, this is an investment issue,” said Nick Robins, senior director for finance and private sector at the World Resources Institute.

“What we’re hearing is that they would like to stop expanding fossil fuel production, but they’re being forced into new oil and gas and coal projects just to feed their debt,” Berman said.

Participants also pointed to the role of domestic fiscal constraints and global financial systems in slowing the transition.

For Ana Toni, the CEO of COP30 in Brazil, one key thing that was talked about were the challenges of the fiscal debate.

“We need for finance ministers to help us on finding solutions on how to deal with the fiscal challenges of transition,” she said.

Robins added that macroeconomic responses to crises could unintentionally slow progress.

“A traditional response to inflation could actually be hampering the clean energy revolution,” he said.

A new coalition and broader participation

Participants described the gathering as the beginning of a new kind of alliance, bringing together major economies and some of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations.

“For the first time, you’re bringing these groups together as a shared community with a shared goal,” Robins said.

The conference also drew a wide range of participants beyond national governments, including Indigenous groups, civil society, youth and subnational authorities.

Like many other countries, the United States was not invited to the meeting, which organizers described as a space for countries aligned around moving away from fossil fuels. However, an official from California attended separately.

“It’s been really wonderful to see how many different stakeholders have been engaged here,” said Sarah Izant, deputy secretary for climate policy at the California Environmental Protection Agency.

She said clear policy signals will be critical to attracting investment.

“The importance of having policy and regulatory certainty can help to unlock private capital,” Izant said.

Vance Culbert, a senior policy adviser at the International Institute for Sustainable Development, said in a statement when the conference ended that it signaled growing momentum behind efforts to move beyond broad climate commitments.

“Santa Marta has delivered something valuable: a genuine demonstration that climate action remains a priority, and real appetite for specific solutions,” he said, adding that the process could help “give the transition away from fossil fuels a more coherent and powerful grounding.”

Transition must recognize the role of Indigenous communities

Patricia Suárez, an adviser to the National Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon, said it was too early to assess the outcomes of the conference, with questions remaining over whether Indigenous proposals will be reflected in final documents.

She also raised concerns about participation in newly announced initiatives, including a scientific advisory panel, and whether Indigenous knowledge systems will be meaningfully included.

“How are Indigenous peoples going to participate in that space?” she said.

Suárez said any transition must recognize the role Indigenous communities play in protecting ecosystems and confronting climate change.

“We are the ones from our territories sustaining life,” she said, adding that a just transition must also bring “justice to these territories that are facing the worst impacts of the climate crisis.”

Looking ahead to the next conference

In a moment that drew applause from delegates, it was announced that the next conference will be hosted in Tuvalu, with Ireland joining as co-host, underscoring growing international backing for the initiative.

Tuvalu, a low-lying Pacific island nation, is among the countries most vulnerable to sea level rise and has become a global symbol of the risks posed by climate change. Ireland, by contrast, is a developed European country that has positioned itself as a supporter of international climate action. Participants said the pairing reflects an effort to bridge the perspectives of climate-vulnerable nations and wealthier economies as the process moves forward.

Maina Vakafua Talia, Tuvalu’s minister of home affairs, climate change and environment, told The Associated Press earlier Wednesday that hosting the event would bring attention to the real-world impacts of climate change.

“If we are to address the climate change issue, we have to address the root cause, and the root cause is the fossil fuel industry,” he said.

He added that future meetings will aim to produce more concrete outcomes.

“We don’t want just a free and flexible outcome. We want something concrete. We want steps, solutions on the table.”

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