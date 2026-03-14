U.S. identifies 6 service members killed in refueling aircraft crash in Iraq

Six U.S. service members who were killed in a military refueling aircraft crash over Iraq last week have been identified as members of the Ohio Air National Guard and Florida-based crew members.

At least six U.S. service members died after an American KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed Thursday in Iraq. CBS News' Eleanor Watson has the latest confirmed information. At least six U.S. service members died after an American KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed Thursday in Iraq. CBS News' Eleanor Watson has the latest confirmed information. ▶ Watch Video: Evacuations ordered in Doha, Qatar as the war in Iran spreads regionally

Six U.S. service members who were killed in a military refueling aircraft crash over Iraq last week have been identified as members of the Ohio Air National Guard and Florida-based crew members.

The Department of Defense on Saturday identified them as:

Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana

Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio

Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio

Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama

Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington

Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky

Koval, Angst and Simmons were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio.

Klinner, Savino and Pruitt were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

Clockwise from top left: Capt. Seth R. Koval, Capt. Curtis J. Angst, Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, Capt. Ariana G. Savino, and Maj. John A. Klinner. National Guard

Simmons’ mother, Cheryl Simmons, recalled to CBS affiliate WBNS Friday the moment uniformed officers arrived at their home to deliver the news.

“When he opened the door he said, ‘Oh no,’ and I jumped up and ran in there and they were lined up out on the porch,” she told the station. “‘You got to be kidding me.'”

The six serviced members died on March 12 when an aerial refueling aircraft taking part in operations against Iran crashed in western Iraq. The KC-135 aircraft went down near Turaibil, which is along the Iraqi-Jordanian border, an Iraqi intelligence source told CBS News.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised them as “American heroes.”

Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the crew was on a combat mission but flying over friendly territory when the crash happened. The incident is under investigation, the Defense Department said.