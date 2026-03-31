Appeals court suspends order for Voice of America employees to return to work

WASHINGTON (AP) — An appeals court panel agreed Tuesday to suspend a federal judge’s order for the Trump administration to…

WASHINGTON (AP) — An appeals court panel agreed Tuesday to suspend a federal judge’s order for the Trump administration to bring hundreds of Voice of America employees back to work from paid leave.

The three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued a stay pending the government’s appeal of the lower court’s March 17 ruling. More than 1,000 employees of Voice of America will remain on administrative leave while the appeals court weighs the case, a process that could take months.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to restore the government-run Voice of America’s operations after it had effectively been shut down a year ago. Lamberth was nominated by Republican President Ronald Reagan.

The case is assigned to Circuit Judges Karen LeCraft Henderson, Robert Wilkins and Gregory Katsas.

Henderson was nominated by Republican President George H.W. Bush. Wilkins was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama. Katsas was nominated by Trump, a Republican.

Voice of America has broadcast news reports to countries around the world since its formation during World War II. Before Trump’s executive order, it had operated in 49 different languages, broadcasting to 362 million people.

Voice of America has been operating with a skeleton staff since Trump issued an executive order to shut it down.

Lamberth also has ruled that Kari Lake, Trump’s choice to lead Voice of America, did not have the legal authority to do what she had done at the agency.

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