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UAE says drones that targeted Barakah nuclear power plant came from Iraqi territory

The Associated Press

May 19, 2026, 10:25 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The drones that targeted the United Arab Emirates’ Barakah nuclear power plant all came from Iraq, the country’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The announcement likely means that Iranian-backed Shiite militias, which earlier had launched drones targeting Gulf Arab nations in the Iran war, likely were behind Sunday’s attack on the nuclear power plant.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, though Iran and its proxies had been suspected, as Tehran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and Emirati officials’ rhetoric against Iran has intensified.

There were another three drones that targeted the country over the last two days, the Defense Ministry added, without elaborating on their targets.

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