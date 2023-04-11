Terps Miller, Meyers selected in 1st round of WNBA Draft; Mystics trade 4th overall pick

The Minnesota Lynx made Diamond Miller the highest-selected Maryland Terrapin in the WNBA Draft since 2009, the Dallas Wings took Abby Meyers 11th overall and Washington Mystics traded away their selection at fourth overall in a star-studded event in New York Monday night.

Miller was the second overall pick in the 2023 draft, tying Marissa Coleman for the highest-drafted Terp. The versatile 6-foot-3 All-Big Ten performer led Maryland to its first NCAA Tournament Elite 8 appearance since 2015.

Meyers, coming off a season in which she set career highs in 3-point accuracy and assists, was thought to be a second-round selection coming into the draft. Still, the Wings picked the Maryland guard after selecting UConn guard Lou Lopez Sénéchal with the fifth overall pick.

The Mystics selected injured Iowa State center Stephanie Soares with the fourth overall pick but traded her to Dallas in exchange for future first and second-round picks.

The 6-foot-6 Soares is considered an elite rim protector but is expected to miss the upcoming season with an ACL tear suffered in her only season with the Cyclones.

In the second round, Washington selected South Florida guard Elena Tsineke and in Round 3, No. 32 overall, picked 19-year-old Txell Alarcon out of Spain.