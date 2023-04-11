Live Radio
Home » WNBA » Terps Miller, Meyers selected…

Terps Miller, Meyers selected in 1st round of WNBA Draft; Mystics trade 4th overall pick

Rob Woodfork | rwoodfork@wtop.com

April 11, 2023, 12:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Minnesota Lynx made Diamond Miller the highest-selected Maryland Terrapin in the WNBA Draft since 2009, and the Dallas Wings took Abby Meyers 11th overall. And the Washington Mystics traded away their selection at fourth overall in a star-studded event in New York Monday night.

Miller was the second overall pick in the 2023 draft, tying Marissa Coleman for the highest-drafted Terp. The versatile 6-foot-3 All-Big Ten performer led Maryland to its first NCAA Tournament Elite 8 appearance since 2015.

Meyers, coming off a season in which she set career highs in 3-point accuracy and assists, was thought to be a second-round selection coming into the draft. Still, the Wings picked the Maryland guard after selecting UConn guard Lou Lopez Sénéchal with the fifth overall pick.

The Mystics selected injured Iowa State center Stephanie Soares with the fourth overall pick but traded her to Dallas in exchange for future first and second-round picks.

The 6-foot-6 Soares is considered an elite rim protector but is expected to miss the upcoming season with an ACL tear suffered in her only season with the Cyclones.

In the second round, Washington selected South Florida guard Elena Tsineke and in Round 3, No. 32 overall, picked 19-year-old Txell Alarcon out of Spain.

Rob Woodfork

Rob Woodfork is WTOP's Senior Sports Content Producer, which includes duties as producer and host of the DC Sports Huddle, nightside sports anchor and sports columnist on WTOP.com.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up