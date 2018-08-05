First lady begins Christmas planning, calls for volunteers

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump are looking for volunteers to help decorate the White House this Christmas season, and are also scouting for "Christmas-themed entertainers."

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump has already begun planning for the Christmas season this year, beginning with a call for volunteers to help with the traditional decorating of the White House.

She and President Donald Trump are also scouting for “Christmas-themed entertainers.”

White House officials released a statement Friday saying, “This year, the White House invites local musicians including high school bands, choirs, and Christmas-themed entertainers to apply for the opportunity to perform during the Holiday Open Houses through the month of December.”

Entertainers and performers accepted will be notified later in the fall.

Anyone interested in volunteering or performing can find applications on the White House’s website.

