202
Home » White House » First lady begins Christmas…

First lady begins Christmas planning, calls for volunteers

By Nahal Amouzadeh August 5, 2018 1:45 pm 08/05/2018 01:45pm
9 Shares
President Donald Trump sits with first lady Melania Trump during a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania at the White House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump has already begun planning for the Christmas season this year, beginning with a call for volunteers to help with the traditional decorating of the White House.

She and President Donald Trump are also scouting for “Christmas-themed entertainers.”

White House officials released a statement Friday saying, “This year, the White House invites local musicians including high school bands, choirs, and Christmas-themed entertainers to apply for the opportunity to perform during the Holiday Open Houses through the month of December.”

Entertainers and performers accepted will be notified later in the fall.

Anyone interested in volunteering or performing can find applications on the White House’s website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
christmas donald trump first lady Government News Local News Melania Trump National News Washington, DC News White House White House christmas
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500