Home » Washington, DC Weather » Flooding and downed trees…

Flooding and downed trees muddle Friday traffic, as rains and wind enter DC region

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com
Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com
Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

April 28, 2023, 5:40 PM

A soaking rain fell across the D.C. area Friday, dousing area roadways and bringing some flooding concerns to coastal areas — and even more rain is expected later this weekend.

The first storm arrived Friday, bringing moderate to heavy rain and even some gusty winds to parts of the area, as it moved north through Virginia, from Richmond to Fredericksburg, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

Expect some ponding on area roadways and strong persistent easterly winds to cause some flooding along coastal areas, she said.

By Friday afternoon, the rain had weakened in intensity to mostly light to moderate showers, with a few pockets of heavy rain in some spots.

“But overall we will start to see the rain begin to wind down once we past sunset,” said 7News First Alert meteorologist Jordan Evans.

Rain is expected to continue across the D.C. region through the next few days, as a pair of storms could bring a total of at least 2 inches of rainfall.

As of shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Dulles International Airport had seen three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Further south, Fredericksburg had seen 1 and 1/2 inches.

The wet forecast Friday prompted the National Weather Service to issue a coastal flood watch for D.C. and parts of Arlington County and Alexandria in Virginia. The watch is in effect from late Friday night into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service warned tidal flooding could mean certain spots in D.C. could get up to a foot of water above ground level in low-lying areas.

The weather service said the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the D.C. Seafood Market is expected to flood. Additionally, water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop, which it said will likely be closed.

The weather service also put out a coastal flood warning for Anne Arundel and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland.

Weather-related Traffic

Heavy rain and flooding has led to slowed down traffic and many crashes around the WTOP listening region. Stay updated on the latest crashes and travel times by listening to the traffic and the weather forecast and reading about live traffic incidents on the WTOP website.

The strong eastern winds have also taken down a number of trees throughout the D.C. area, many of which have fallen across roadways. The major blocked roadways are listed below.

  • Cleveland Park, D.C.: 34th Street NW both ways between Porter Street NW and Ordway Street NW, tree was cleared
  • Bethesda, MD: Goldsboro Road both ways near Radnor Road, all lanes blocked
  • Arlington, VA: Spout Run Parkway westbound between George Washington Pkwy and Lorcom Lane, tree was cleared
  • McClean, VA: Dolley Madison Blvd southbound near Virginia 193 and Georgetown Pike, tree was cleared
  • Greenbelt, MD: Baltimore-Washington Pkwy northbound near NASA Goddard Space Center, tree was cleared
  • Arnold, MD: Ritchie Highway southbound before US-50, tree was cleared
  • Clifton,VA: Clifton Road both ways near Split Rail Lane, tree was cleared
  • Hanover, MD: Baltimore-Washington Parkway southbound after MD-175tree was cleared 
  • Bethesda, MD: I-495/Beltway Outer Loop after MD-187/Old Georgetown Rd (#36), tree was cleared
  • Palisades, D.C.: Canal Road NW both ways between Arizona Avenue NW and the Maryland state line, partially blocked

Drier, warmer Saturday before storms return Sunday

Saturday will be drier and mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine later in the day. It will also be warmer, with temperatures back up near 70.

But another storm system is headed this way Sunday, with another 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.

Sunday has “potential for flooding and maybe even some severe thunderstorms” as the weather front delivers, Whelan said.

The rain is expected to pick up in intensity throughout the day.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said if there’s any good news that comes with weekend rain, it’s that the region desperately needs the moisture — noting 2023 is the second driest year to date in 151 years.

“We could use the rain,” she said.

Full Forecast

FRIDAY: Flood Alert. Areas of rain, moderate to heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers taper with cloudy and breezy conditions. Lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Stray shower and milder. High in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Mainly afternoon rain and thunder. Highs in the middle 60s.

Outages

Current Conditions

