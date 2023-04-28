Flooding and downed trees muddle Friday traffic, as rains and wind enter DC region

A soaking rain fell across D.C. area Friday, dousing area roadways and bringing some flooding concerns to coastal areas — and even more rain is expected later this weekend.

The first storm arrived Friday, bringing moderate to heavy rain and even some gusty winds to parts of the area, as it moved north through Virginia, from Richmond to Fredericksburg, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

Expect some ponding on area roadways and strong persistent easterly winds to cause some flooding along coastal areas, she said.

By Friday afternoon, the rain had weakened in intensity to mostly light to moderate showers, with a few pockets of heavy rain in some spots.

“But overall we will start to see the rain begin to wind down once we past sunset,” said 7News First Alert meteorologist Jordan Evans.

Rain is expected to continue across the D.C. region through the next few days, as a pair of storms could bring a total of at least 2 inches of rainfall.

As of shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Dulles International Airport had seen three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Further south, Fredericksburg had seen 1 and 1/2 inches.

The wet forecast Friday prompted the National Weather Service to issue a coastal flood watch for D.C. and parts of Arlington County and Alexandria in Virginia. The watch is in effect from late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Soaking rain & breezy conditions are expected today as low pressure crosses over the region. 1-2″ rain amounts are likely with locally 2-4″along the crest of the Blue Ridge & in the urban areas. Any flooding will be localized due to recent drought conditions. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/4vsEOU28eA — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 28, 2023

The National Weather Service warned tidal flooding could mean certain spots in D.C. could get up to a foot of water above ground level in low-lying areas.

The weather service said the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the D.C. Seafood Market is expected to flood. Additionally, water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop, which it said will likely be closed.

The weather service also put out a coastal flood warning for Anne Arundel and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland.

Weather-related Traffic

Heavy rain and flooding has led to slowed down traffic and many crashes around the region.

The strong eastern winds have also taken down a number of trees throughout the D.C. area, many of which have fallen across roadways. The major blocked roadways are listed below.

Cleveland Park, D.C.: 34th Street NW both ways between Porter Street NW and Ordway Street NW, tree was cleared

Bethesda, MD: Goldsboro Road both ways near Radnor Road, all lanes blocked

Arlington, VA: Spout Run Parkway westbound between George Washington Pkwy and Lorcom Lane, tree was cleared

McClean, VA: Dolley Madison Blvd southbound near Virginia 193 and Georgetown Pike, tree was cleared

Greenbelt, MD: Baltimore-Washington Pkwy northbound near NASA Goddard Space Center, tree was cleared

Arnold, MD: Ritchie Highway

Clifton,VA: Clifton Road both ways near Split Rail Lane, tree was cleared

Hanover, MD: Baltimore-Washington Parkway southbound after MD-175 , tree was cleared

, Bethesda, MD: I-495/Beltway Outer Loop after MD-187/Old Georgetown Rd (#36) , tree was cleared

, tree was cleared Palisades, D.C.: Canal Road NW

Drier, warmer Saturday before storms return Sunday

Saturday will be drier and mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine later in the day. It will also be warmer, with temperatures back up near 70.

But another storm system is headed this way Sunday, with another 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.

Sunday has “potential for flooding and maybe even some severe thunderstorms” as the weather front delivers, Whelan said.

The rain is expected to pick up in intensity throughout the day.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said if there’s any good news that comes with weekend rain, it’s that the region desperately needs the moisture — noting 2023 is the second driest year to date in 151 years.

“We could use the rain,” she said.

Full Forecast

FRIDAY: Flood Alert. Areas of rain, moderate to heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers taper with cloudy and breezy conditions. Lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Stray shower and milder. High in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Mainly afternoon rain and thunder. Highs in the middle 60s.

