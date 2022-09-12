Heavy rain, potential flooding in the Monday forecast for DC

Heavy rain is in the forecast for the D.C. area, and it could mean some flooding Monday.
A flood watch will be in effect from 5 p.m. to midnight, as a powerful cold front moves into the area and brings showers and thunderstorms. And according to the National Weather Service, 2 to 3 inches could fall “in a short period of time.”
“Storms may produce damaging winds and very heavy rainfall,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford. “An isolated tornado is also possible.”
That front prompted a tornado warning Monday afternoon for portions of Culpeper and Fauquier counties in Northern Virginia, after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Culpeper.
But there is good news: After the rain, the rest of the week will be sunny and beautiful, with comfortable temperatures and low humidity.
The forecast
Monday evening and night: Showers and thunderstorms, which may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Showers end after midnight. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny and less humid, with highs around 80.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity, with highs near 80.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the lower 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the lower 80s.