Heavy rain, potential flooding in the Monday forecast for DC

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

September 12, 2022, 3:00 PM

Heavy rain is in the forecast for the D.C. area, and it could mean some flooding Monday.

A flood watch will be in effect from 5 p.m. to midnight, as a powerful cold front moves into the area and brings showers and thunderstorms. And according to the National Weather Service, 2 to 3 inches could fall “in a short period of time.”

“Storms may produce damaging winds and very heavy rainfall,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford. “An isolated tornado is also possible.”

That front prompted a tornado warning Monday afternoon for portions of Culpeper and Fauquier counties in Northern Virginia, after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Culpeper.

But there is good news: After the rain, the rest of the week will be sunny and beautiful, with comfortable temperatures and low humidity.

The forecast

Monday evening and night: Showers and thunderstorms, which may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Showers end after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny and less humid, with highs around 80.

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity, with highs near 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the lower 80s.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

