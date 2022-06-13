RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Severe storms expected early Tuesday throughout DC region

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

June 13, 2022, 5:15 PM

Intense thunderstorms are expected to pass through the D.C. area early Tuesday, meaning heavy rain and strong winds may pop up on your trip to work.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford reported that commuters should plan for a water-logged morning rush hour as models show a potential band of thunderstorms moving into the region during the predawn hours of Tuesday.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said that the storms could linger throughout the morning, midday and early afternoon hours.

Weather conditions could produce hail, and an isolated weak tornado are not out of the question, Draper said.

Even after it dries up on Tuesday, storm chances will persist throughout the rest of the work week. Storm Team4 meteorologist Ryan Miller said that afternoon storms will be in the forecast on Thursday and Friday, until a cold front is expected to bring calmer weather by the weekend.

Forecast:

Monday evening: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s lower 70s.

Tuesday: Storms are likely in the morning and could scatter later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of isolated storms during the night. Highs will be close to 90.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered storms later in the day. Highs will again be near 90.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs reaching 90 once again.

