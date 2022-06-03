After extreme heat and storms, Friday brings milder temperatures

After the abrupt heat jump at the start of the week and severe storms on Thursday, Friday will bring nicer conditions to the D.C. region for the first weekend in June. Here's what you need to know.

Thousands lost electricity after thunderstorms downed trees, damaged power lines and stranded commuters in floodwaters Thursday. Some residents found quarter-size pieces of hail and encountered damaging winds through the D.C. and Baltimore suburbs.

Two drivers found themselves stuck in their cars on Goldsboro Rd. as high storm water rushed their cars. Wilfredo Guzman shares this video from his car. He had to be rescued along with his passenger after their car stalled in the water. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/iKnNZ6lOKM — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) June 2, 2022

Following the end of a flash flood warning just before 11 p.m., the remaining rain and storms slowly have begun to leave the area, thanks to a cold front that will bring in cooler temperatures.

StormTeam 4 Meteorologist Ryan Miller said dry air would enter the region Friday morning as the remaining showers move east.

“You’ll notice an appreciable difference in humidity as it begins to go down,” Miller said. “Temperatures starting in the 60s [and] we’re going to follow right back into the 70s through the morning, and then sunshine and comfortable weather here through the afternoon with highs right around 80 degrees.”

For those who weren’t quite ready for this week’s humidity and summer temperatures in the 90s, you have another weekend of respite.

Friday afternoon will bring sunshine and clear skies with a refreshing breeze and highs near 80. The rest of the weekend looks equally encouraging, with highs in the 80s, clear skies and low humidity.

Forecast:

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

