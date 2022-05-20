RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland: Russia suspending gas | Is Russia weaponizing food? | Ukraine repels attack in east | Surviving when home is blasted
‘Dangerously hot and humid Saturday’: Scorching heat to sizzle DC area this weekend

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

May 20, 2022, 9:16 AM

The calendar says May, but it will feel more like July if you step outside this weekend.

Intense heat and humidity make an early visit to the D.C. area starting on Friday, with temperatures expected to break into the 90s and return there once again on Saturday and Sunday.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said that another feature of summer — thunderstorms — may crop up in parts of the region on Friday, particularly in the northern suburbs.

But Saturday is when the heat wave crests, with temperatures expected to be 20 to 30 degrees above average for much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

“Dangerously hot and humid Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat indices close to 100 degrees,” Stinneford reported.

The good news? The heat won’t be here long. A round of late-day storms on Sunday will douse the region, bringing Monday and Tuesday’s highs back into the low 70s.

The bad news? Most pools still won’t be open for another week.

Forecast

  • FRIDAY: Chance of a.m. shower or thunderstorm. Then partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of p.m. thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Fair skies, muggy. Suburbs will see lows in the 60s, low to mid 70s closer to D.C.
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Storms, possibly severe, later in the day. Highs in the lower 90s.
  • MONDAY: Showers, much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
  • TUESDAY: Possible showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

