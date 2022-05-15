RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Brief but intense storms expected in DC area Sunday evening

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 15, 2022, 5:34 PM

Severe showers and storms are expected to interrupt an otherwise partly sunny Sunday evening in the D.C. area.

Storm Team4’s Steve Prinzivalli said that a weak disturbance will trigger a few showers and storms this evening around 6 p.m. near the heart of the region and “will contain gusty winds, downpours, small hail, and dangerous lightning.”

Currently the storms are in the western suburbs of the region.

Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s, and the fog will return overnight.

Prinzivalli advised area residents to be careful during any storms and stay away from windows.

It’s the first round of wet weather the region will experience over the next two days.

The National Weather Service reported that severe thunderstorms will hit the D.C. area during the afternoon and evening on Monday. Prinzivalli said that you should expect more high-powered winds, hail, rain and even a chance of a tornado.

Forecast

Sunday Night: Partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with late-day storms, some severe with gusty winds, hail, downpours and even a possible tornado. Highs in the lower 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Morning sun giving way to increasing clouds and warm with showers/storms possible in the evening or at night. Highs in the upper 70s.

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

