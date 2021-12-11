Warm, blustery Saturday gives DC area spring feeling in December

The calendar says mid-December, but you'd be forgiven for thinking it's mid-April when you step outside.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts reported that temperatures will get close 70 degrees on Saturday for the national capital area. If it reaches 68 degrees, it will be a record for the D.C. area.

Add in a wind advisory that will average 30 mph gusts, with up to 40 mph in some places, as well as some showers and potentially thunderstorms in spots, and you’ve got a bona fide spring day.

Don’t expect it to last long, however. The National Weather Service said that by nightfall, a strong cold front will be carried by the high winds from the northwest through the southeast of the D.C. region.

The National Weather Service warned that these conditions could produce damaging winds.

Strong winds are expected today and tonight. A line of showers (perhaps an isolated thunderstorm) may cause damaging winds, especially this evening. See map for more details. pic.twitter.com/dRMqVm2OBA — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 11, 2021

Overnight the wind will persist as the area is chilled back to more seasonable temperatures, making way for a sunny, breezy and cool Sunday.

Mild temperatures will grace the area through the first half of the work week until topping out at around 60 on Thursday, per Ricketts, which will be followed by some rain and another cold front at the start of the weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny in the morning. Windy, unseasonably warm and a bit humid. Increasing clouds with a few showers or thunderstorms arriving in late afternoon. Temps have chance of reaching record high of 68.

Saturday night: Windy, with a cold front coming in once the storms end in the evening.

Sunday: Breezy, seasonably cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, slightly milder. Highs in mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny, warm. Highs in mid 50s.