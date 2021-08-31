Storms expected late Tuesday as remnants of Ida touches down in DC region

Tuesday's forecast will bring some relief before the remnants of Ida touches down on the D.C. region early Wednesday morning. Here's what you need to know.

Conditions are expected to be dry on Tuesday, with cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies. After midnight, scattered showers will become steadier as Ida interacts with a stalled frontal boundary on its projected path up the Tennessee Valley. Expect a continuous, soaking rainfall event from that point through all of Wednesday evening.

A flash flood watch will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said Thursday may be the best day to work from home, with jurisdictions north and west of the District, the “bullseye” of the storm, receiving the most impact.

“Thursday morning’s rush could be a real problem especially for anybody trying to get to work and for the kids heading to the bus stop out there as well,” Kammerer said. “We can see a lot of closures as far as roads are concern and maybe some flooded roadways as well.”

A weakening Ida is expected to dump between 3 and 5 inches in the D.C. region, which is still dealing with the effects from recent thunderstorms; greater totals are possible north and west of D.C. and Baltimore.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast calls for Ida to swing east over the D.C. region as a post-tropical system. However, like most decaying former hurricanes, torrential rains will be felt far and wide regardless of the path it takes.

Wind gusts of 25-40 mph are expected with scatted power outages possible as the storm passes through the area.

Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on the coastal marshes of Louisiana. Howling winds and blinding rain flooded communities and knocked off the power for the entire city of New Orleans.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slightly cooler with a few afternoon storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Heavy rain and storms with a risk of flooding. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Rain ends early, afternoon clearing. Windy and cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.