DC region forecast: After wet end to November, chilly start for December

After a wet Monday to close November, the D.C. region will greet December with cooler temperatures and a flood warning.

Monday saw Reagan National Airport get hit with 2.39 inches of rain, beating its 1934 record of 1.15 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Reagan National’s rainfall was the sixth wettest November day on record, while BWI Marshall had its fifth wettest on record with 2.74 inches. Dulles saw 1.38 inches, beating its 2016 record of 1.31 inches.

With light sprinkles possible early Tuesday, the biggest change is the cold air. Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said the skies will remain cloudy but temperatures will remain in the 40s throughout the day with blustery conditions.

“Expect wind chills for the first day of December to start in the upper 20s and 30s and remain in the 30s for most of the day as winds gust up to 25 mph,” Draper said.

Some parts of the region will open December with more than just the cooler temperatures to worry about.

The National Weather Service reported late Monday that central Prince George’s County, Maryland, will be under an areal flood warning until 9 a.m. Tuesday after rising river levels near Mitchellville. Locations that may experience flooding include Bowie, Upper Marlboro and Kettering.

The region will see relief on Wednesday, with sunshine expected, but don’t put the jacket away, because the cold air is set to stay. Wind chills are expected to be in the 20s, with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 40s.

While 2020 is already ranked as the third warmest year on record in the D.C. area, Draper said cooler than usual temperatures are expected this week.

“In fact, the first two weeks of December look to feature below normal temperatures before we return to above normal temperatures to finish out the month,” Draper said.

Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some morning sprinkles possible. More sun later in the day but blustery and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny but breezy and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with seasonable weather expected. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.