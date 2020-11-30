DC region forecast: Colder temperatures expected Tuesday

With high temperatures nearing 70 degrees and a risk of an afternoon thundershower, you might as well put away the coat and pretend it's spring for a day — if you don't mind the heavy rain.

It was a damp, blustery start to the workweek for the D.C. region, with colder temperatures expected in the overnight into Tuesday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

December chill returns Tuesday. Don’t stow away the jacket for too long — Tuesday’s highs are back in the low to mid-40s and likely to stay there for the rest of the workweek.

According to the National Weather Service, Reagan National Airport saw 2.39 inches of rain, beating its 1934 record of 1.15 inches; BWI Marshall saw 2.74 inches, beating its 1967 record of 1.19 inches; and Dulles saw 1.38 inches, beating its 2016 record of 1.31 inches. Reagan National apparently had its sixth wettest November day on record, while BWI Marshall had its fifth wettest on record.

A formidable duo of cold fronts impacted the area in two distinct waves of poor weather Monday. Steady and at-times heavy rain made for a soggy morning commute before tapering off midday.

A tornado watch was issued earlier for several Maryland counties, including Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Charles and Calvert counties, and the Baltimore area, but expired before 7 p.m. Monday.

“Brisk winds will dry the roads out tonight while temperatures continue falling, and a blustery northwesterly wind will keep temperatures barely above our morning lows through Tuesday,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Matt Ritter. “Some spotty showers will be likely tomorrow, and toward the mountains, some flurries may mix in from time to time.”

“It won’t be until Thursday when the pattern will relax a little bit and high pressure will return, clearing us out and getting us back up to average temperatures,” Ritter added.

It’s an unusually active weather pattern, especially considering that Tuesday marks the beginning of what forecasters term meteorological winter, or the three months of the year (December, January and February) where the Northern Hemisphere sees its lowest average temperatures.

Colder air will rush in behind the fronts for the evening, said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell, with a stiff westerly wind bringing temperatures near freezing late Monday into Tuesday.

Garrett County in far Western Maryland, and much of West Virginia, are under a winter storm warning for expected snow totals of between 4 to 8 inches from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A stray snow shower might wander into the D.C. region early Tuesday, but the forecast doesn’t call for any accumulating snow outside the mountains at least through early next week.

Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, blustery and cold. A passing sprinkle possible. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. Breezy at times. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday: Freezing cold morning and a chilly afternoon. Increasing clouds, warming to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Current conditions: