CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC Weather » Chance of light snow…

Chance of light snow Monday morning signals DC area’s first taste of winter

Matthew Delaney

December 7, 2020, 12:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a cool weekend, the D.C. region could receive snow early Monday.

The chance for snow increases to the south of the area, Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

If there is snow during Monday’s morning commute, it’s expected to be light in nature, Bermensolo said. She expects one-half inch or less.

Even if the weather pattern doesn’t produce snow, Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said to expect dry and cold weather Monday. It’ll be much in line with Sunday’s chilly temperatures that topped out in the mid 40s, just without the wind.

Monday’s highs are expected to fall in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weather will warm up toward the end of the work week, Bermensolo said.

Forecast

Monday: Sunny, AM light snow showers possible south (little to no accumulation). Highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds blowing NW from 10-20 mph, with a wind chill making it feel like the 30s.

Wednesday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

Radar

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up