Chance of light snow Monday morning signals DC area’s first taste of winter

After a cool weekend, the D.C. region could receive snow overnight through Monday morning.

After a cool weekend, the D.C. region could receive snow early Monday.

The chance for snow increases to the south of the area, Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

If there is snow during Monday’s morning commute, it’s expected to be light in nature, Bermensolo said. She expects one-half inch or less.

Even if the weather pattern doesn’t produce snow, Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said to expect dry and cold weather Monday. It’ll be much in line with Sunday’s chilly temperatures that topped out in the mid 40s, just without the wind.

Monday’s highs are expected to fall in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weather will warm up toward the end of the work week, Bermensolo said.

Forecast

Monday: Sunny, AM light snow showers possible south (little to no accumulation). Highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds blowing NW from 10-20 mph, with a wind chill making it feel like the 30s.

Wednesday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

Radar