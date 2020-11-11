CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Northam: Va.'s rising cases 'concerning' | Latest results across the region
Rain expected to arrive in DC region Wednesday after warm start to week

Scott Gelman

November 11, 2020, 12:06 AM

After a warm start to the week, rain is expected to make its way to the D.C. region Wednesday.

Patchy fog is possible Wednesday morning, with scattered showers also possible early, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Rain will continue into the afternoon and evening and is likely to last into Thursday morning. Between 1 – 3 inches of rain is expected by Thursday morning, which could result in some minor flooding, Draper said.

Temperatures Wednesday will be in the high 60s to low 70s.

Cooler weather is expected this weekend, with some light showers possible on Friday.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Chance for morning showers, then rain at times beginning midday and continuing overnight. Highs: upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Rain during the first half of the day. Cloudy and cooler. Highs: mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Chance for morning rain, otherwise sunny and seasonable. Highs: low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Chance for rain, otherwise partly sunny. Highs: upper 50s to mid 60s.

Current conditions:

