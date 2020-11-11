Traffic flows after crash investigation on section of BW Parkway cleared

A crash investigation severely delayed traffic around a section of northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Greenbelt, Maryland, for several hours on Wednesday.

The slowdown impacted the B.W. Parkway near the on-ramp from Powder Mill Road. The Parkway was closed between Powder Mill Road and Md. 197.

The WTOP Traffic Center said the investigation could impacted the flow of traffic for several hours and recommended that drivers use alternate roads such as U.S. Route 1, Interstate 95 and Md. 197 in order to get around the slowdown.

The back up is also caused a delay on the Outer Loop of the Beltway as a number of drivers attempt to find alternate routes around the backup.

Just before 2 p.m., the crash investigation wrapped up and traffic began to flow again, but the on-ramp from Powder Mill Road remained block for the recovery of a damaged vehicle.