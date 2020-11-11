CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Northbound lanes blocked on I-270 after overturned tractor-trailer

Jerry Booth
and Dave Dildine | @DildineWTOP

November 11, 2020, 2:13 PM

In Hyattstown, Maryland, lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 270 after Route 109, exit 22, because of an overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon.

The northbound lanes of I-270 are physically blocked between the Hyattstown and Urbana exits.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto Route 109, exit 22, through the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

