Northbound lanes blocked on I-270 after overturned tractor-trailer

In Hyattstown, Maryland, lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 270 after Route 109, exit 22, because of an overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon.

The northbound lanes of I-270 are physically blocked between the Hyattstown and Urbana exits.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto Route 109, exit 22, through the afternoon.

Traffic incident closes NB lanes of I-270 before Exit 26 MD-80 (Fingerboard Rd). NB traffic being diverted to MD-355 via Exit 22 MD-109. Expect significant delays. Seek alternate route. #MDtraffic — MC Emergency Mgmt (@ReadyMontgomery) November 11, 2020

Situational Awareness – Traffic Advisory – RT @ReadyMontgomery Traffic incident closes NB lanes of I-270 before Exit 26 MD-80 (Fingerboard Rd). NB traffic being diverted to MD-355 via Exit 22 MD-109. Expect significant delays. Seek alternate route. #MDtraffic https://t.co/H9iT1PnhJ2 pic.twitter.com/9mUdY3Udrm — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 11, 2020

