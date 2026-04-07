Wednesday’s freezing temperatures could kill sensitive plants in DC region

Don't be lured into comfort by recent 80-degree days — frigid temperatures have moved into parts of the D.C. region and could kill sensitive plants.

Don’t be lured into comfort by recent 80-degree days — frigid temperatures have moved into parts of the D.C. region and could kill sensitive plants.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the D.C. region as temperatures are expected to drop as low as 27. The warning is in effect overnight and ends at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

That frosty chill could ruin crops, sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the agency.

If your plant can’t be brought inside, some experts recommend covering them with an old pillowcase or an empty pot to keep frost off.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of the area tonight due to forecast lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southern Maryland will remain above freezing, while the growing season is yet to start in the mountains. Protect any plants which are sensitive to the cold weather. pic.twitter.com/oaNvF5eoJf — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 7, 2026

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing again Wednesday night.

FORECAST

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9AM

TODAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 55-58

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Cold sunshine kicks-off the morning with temperatures starting off in the 30s! Afternoon highs will generally top out in the 50s, which is a good 10 degrees below normal for early April. The wind will be lighter than yesterday, which will help a bit, but overall it stays on the chilly side from start to finish.

TONIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy

Freeze Watch West

Lows: 32-36

Winds: Southeast 5 mph

Freeze Watches are in effect for counties west of D.C. from midnight until 9 a.m.

THURSDAY:

Mostly to partly cloudy

Highs: 63-36

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Thursday stays dry, and we’ll begin to turn the corner temperature-wise. Highs should make it into the 60s as winds start to come in from the southeast. After a couple of colder-than-normal days, this will be the beginning of a much more noticeable warming trend heading toward the end of the week.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 75-80

Winds: South5-10 mph

By Friday, that warming trend really gets going. Dry weather continues, and afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the 70s with a south wind developing. After the cold start to the week, Friday will feel much more like spring has finally settled back in.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 73-78

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Dry and warm April weather is in store to kick-off the weekend. The weather looks great for the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade down Constitution Ave. starting at 11 a.m. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the 70s with a refreshing breeze and low humidity. Nearly perfect parade weather!

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