Ditch the jackets: Summer-like temperatures coming to DC area on first weekend of spring

Ditch the jackets: The first weekend of spring will have summer vibes as it will be warm and sunny Sunday in the D.C. region.

Ditch the jackets: The first weekend of spring will have summer vibes as it will be warm and sunny Sunday in the D.C. region.

During the afternoon hours, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

“We may be getting close to 90 in parts of the Shenandoah Valley for Sunday afternoon,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

Even though most of the day will be dry and pleasant, changes will be coming later on as the next front approaches, bringing the chance for showers and storms Sunday evening and into the night.

“Some of those storms could pack a punch with some gutsy winds,” Evans said, adding that there could be some isolated wind damage.

On Monday and Tuesday, the D.C. area is expected to return to seasonable temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 77-83

Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph

Sunday looks like the warmest day of the stretch, with abundant sunshine and a warm south to southwest breeze helping temperatures surge into the upper 70s to middle 80s. That is running well above average for late March. Most of the day stays dry and pleasant, but changes arrive late as the next front approaches, bringing the chance for showers Sunday evening and into the night. MONDAY:

Showers, breezy

Highs: 55-60

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph

Gusts: 30-35 mph

Monday starts unsettled as lingering showers gradually move out behind the cold front. Rain chances decrease through the afternoon, with drying conditions expected later in the day. Cooler air begins working back into the region, so after the weekend warmth, temperatures will trend downward and head back toward more seasonable levels. TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 55-60

Winds: Light and variable

Much cooler and drier for Tuesday, but sunshine returns with below-average high temperatures in the low 50s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

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