Chilly conditions, cloudy skies: Check out the DC region’s forecast

Despite more clouds and patchy freezing fog, Sunday’s conditions remain dry across the D.C. area. Temperatures fall below freezing at night.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said Monday will be chilly, with wind chills in the 20s and afternoon temperatures in the middle 30s.

There a low chance for light rain or snow showers Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the 30s.

Skies remain cloudy Wednesday, as temperatures rise slightly into the 40s.

FORCAST

THIS EVENING:

Increasing clouds

Temperatures: 30s

Winds: Light and Variable

Increasing clouds ahead of our next strong cold front.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Lows: 26-32

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Another cold night with below freezing temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

TOMORROW: COLD ALERT

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 32-36

Wind Chill: 20s

Winds: North 10-20 mph

A north breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s and afternoon temperatures only the middle 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 37-40

Wind Chill: 30s

Winds: South 5-15 mph

A weather-maker passing to the north will bring a low chance for light rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Chilly temperatures continue across the area with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy

Highs: 45-50

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Gusts: 20-25 mph

Skies remain cloudy as temperatures moderate slightly but remain slightly below average.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 42-46

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Partly cloudy skies with a chance at overnight rain transitioning to a wintry mix as temperatures fall below freezing.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

