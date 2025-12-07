Chilly conditions, cloudy skies: Check out the DC region’s forecast

Despite more clouds and patchy freezing fog, Sunday’s conditions remain dry across the D.C. area. Temperatures fall below freezing at night.
7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said Monday will be chilly, with wind chills in the 20s and afternoon temperatures in the middle 30s.
There a low chance for light rain or snow showers Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the 30s.
Skies remain cloudy Wednesday, as temperatures rise slightly into the 40s.
FORCAST
THIS EVENING:
Increasing clouds
Temperatures: 30s
Winds: Light and Variable
Increasing clouds ahead of our next strong cold front.
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy
Lows: 26-32
Winds: North 5-10 mph
Another cold night with below freezing temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
TOMORROW: COLD ALERT
Mostly cloudy
Highs: 32-36
Wind Chill: 20s
Winds: North 10-20 mph
A north breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s and afternoon temperatures only the middle 30s.
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy
Highs: 37-40
Wind Chill: 30s
Winds: South 5-15 mph
A weather-maker passing to the north will bring a low chance for light rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Chilly temperatures continue across the area with highs in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy, breezy
Highs: 45-50
Winds: South 5-15 mph
Gusts: 20-25 mph
Skies remain cloudy as temperatures moderate slightly but remain slightly below average.
THURSDAY:
Partly cloudy
Highs: 42-46
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Partly cloudy skies with a chance at overnight rain transitioning to a wintry mix as temperatures fall below freezing.
