Chance of light snow overnight then flurries on New Year’s Eve in the DC area

You might want to bring a jacket and some snow boots to that New Year's Eve celebration to ring in 2026.

The last workday of 2025 could come with a troublesome morning commute, as there’s a chance of some light winter weather on New Year’s Eve.

There’s a possibility of flurries, with the biggest chance on Wednesday morning in the D.C. area, according to the National Weather Service.

“A chance for flurries or light snow is possible overnight with another weak weather maker sliding overhead,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said Tuesday.

The weather service said a 30% chance of light snow is possible during the Wednesday morning rush hour. In the morning, temperatures are expected to be in the lower 20s.

If the wintry weather comes to fruition, NWS said roads may get icy and traveling could be dangerous.

But there is some good news if you have to hit the roads.

“Little to no accumulation is expected at this time,” Rudin said.

Temperatures remain a touch below average with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s on Wednesday.

“Ringing in the new year, it’s going to be cold at midnight,” Rudin said. “Temperature hovering just around freezing in Downtown D.C., a little bit colder to the north and west.”

The freezing temperatures and chance of flurries continue on New Year’s Day in the D.C. area.

“For the first day of the new year, temperatures will start off subfreezing, with afternoon highs below average, in the 30s,” Rudin said. “There’s a chance for a few snow flurries with a weather maker sliding in from the north.”

Full forecast

OVERNIGHT TUESDAY: Scattered clouds with a chance of flurries

Lows: 18-25

Winds: West 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny

Highs: 37-43

Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Mostly cloudy

Lows: 28-32

Winds: West 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries

Highs: 30s

Winds: West 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: Near 40

Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph

Plan for plenty of sun and chilly highs around 40 with northwesterly winds.

