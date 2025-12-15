Where to party on New Year’s Eve in the DC area

Whether you're looking to dance, dine or see skyline views, WTOP has rounded up a variety of options worth considering.

The countdown to 2026 has begun, and the D.C. area is gearing up for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve. Whether you’re looking to dance, dine or see skyline views, WTOP has rounded up a variety of options worth considering.

These events are primarily for those ages 21 and older, but families can expect a few choices as well for midday celebrations. Get ready to toast to new beginnings at one of these festive gatherings.

For the best dancing spots

Get your bolo ties and boots ready. Desert 5 Spot D.C. in Union Market District is the perfect spot for those searching for honky tonk vibes. The country Western music bar is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash with live bands and a live country DJ. Guests can also expect a tequila toast at midnight, plus passed hors d’oeuvres. Tickets start at $125 for general admission, but there are tiered options for VIP tables, plus a $40 after-midnight ticket.

For bottomless draft beers, rail drinks and house wines, consider heading to Whitlow’s on U Street for their celebration. Mike Egan, managing partner at Whitlow’s, told WTOP that a live band and a live DJ will play tunes on the first and second floors as well as the rooftop. Tickets cost approximately $107 per person.

Echostage is hosting their annual New Year’s Eve bash with Mau P, a rising tech-house DJ from Amsterdam. General admission tickets start at approximately $144. Table reservations must be arranged in advance.

For another EDM option, Soundcheck is featuring Jerro, a rising house and downtempo electronic music producer. Tickets start at approximately $40.

The DC9 nightclub will be open until 4 a.m. on New Year’s as part of their “Disco Inferno” event. Dance all night long to disco music and a six-hour premium open bar. Tickets cost around $70 per person.

At The Wharf, The Anthem is also hosting the psychedelic rock band, The Flaming Lips. General admission tickets start at approximately $90.

In the Union Market District, consider The Dome at Hi-Lawn to dance the night away under the sparkle of colorful disco balls inside a 50-foot heated rooftop dome. The night’s events include a live DJ, a welcome glass of sparkling wine, passed hors d’oeuvres and a midnight fireworks projection display. Tickets cost $49 per person.

Head to Vienna, Virginia, for Jammin Java‘s “Ultimate 80s NYE Dance Party.” If you’re a lover of the ’80s, don’t miss out. General admission costs $40.

The Union Market District beer garden, known as Wunder Garten, is hosting a New Year’s party with a live DJ and drinks flowing all night. The event is free.

For great views of the city

The Hotel Washington’s VUE rooftop venue has undoubtedly some of the best panoramic views of the District. This “elevated” experience is coordinated in partnership with Moët & Chandon with Champagne offered all night long. Hungry diners can expect stations for caviar, seafood and charcuterie, plus passed canapés. Leanne Grahn, senior marketing manager at the Hotel Washington, said there will also be “immersive performances,” plus a live DJ. Tickets start at roughly $385 per person.

With 360-degree views of the city, Ciel Social Club is hosting a New Year’s Eve party filled with whimsical, storybook-themed decor. The penthouse lounge’s party includes a two-hour premium open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, live music and party favors. Tickets cost approximately $200 for general admission.

For those who want something a little unique

St. Vincent Wine is hosting a pajama brunch party, starting at noon, on New Year’s Eve that costs just $24, plus tax. The event is perfect for partiers who may want to turn in early while enjoying hourly countdowns to midnights across the world. Also, those with the best pajama fits get to enter a costume contest with “fancy prizes” offered.

The Penn Quarter restaurant, Dirty Habit, is hosting a lavish, late-night delight of an event that is “inspired by the mystique hush of secret societies.” The dress code is “elegant, moody and refined” with highlights like a cocktail reception, passed hors d’oeuvres and a reception open bar package. Tickets cost $265 for the reception.

If you’re interested in starting the New Year with a laugh, D.C. Improv is presenting a New Year’s Eve Showcase with a few of the D.C. region’s top comedians. Tickets start at $35 for general admission, with all patrons also getting a pass for one free admission to a show in 2026. The 10:15 p.m. show also includes a Champagne toast at midnight, charcuterie and cheese plates as well as party favors.

For families searching for a daytime celebration, Noon Yards Eve at The Yards in D.C. features an action-packed day for those of all ages. Kids can enjoy train rids, an inflatable slide, glitter temporary tattoos and carnival games, plus a live DJ and a magic show. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another family-friendly festival can be found in Alexandria, Virginia’s First Night Alexandria event. Starting at 4:30 p.m., Old Town and the Carlyle community will have a block party with live entertainment before two fireworks displays go off over the Potomac River at 7 p.m. and midnight.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.