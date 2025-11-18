Tuesday turns soggy with rain showers in DC area

The rain is expected to arrive in the D.C. area just in time for the evening commute on Tuesday.

A cool and cloudy Tuesday is expected to turn wet with showers moving into the D.C. area.

“High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 40s with wet weather overspreading most of the DMV just in time for the rush hour commute. We’ll see pockets of moderate to heavier rain later tonight,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

That rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon and get steadier as the day goes on.

“It will be soggy for the evening and overnight, could be looking at a half inch of much needed rain across the mid-Atlantic,” Rudin said.

Already chilly temperatures are forecast to drop overnight into the upper 30s.

The steady rain should move out by 7 a.m. But pockets of drizzle could put a damper on the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday is expected to be breezy, cloudy and chilly with temperatures starting out in the 40s and warming into the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Thursday is looking to be the next dry day in the forecast. Friday could bring some rain showers but it’s not expected to be a washout.

7News First Alert Forecast

TUESDAY EVENING: Showers

Highs: 45-50

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Showers will become steadier throughout the evening as temperatures hold in the 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain

Lows: 40s

Winds: Southeast 5 mph

Chilly rain is likely this evening and overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5-0.75 inches.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering morning showers. Clouds slow to clear

Highs: 48-55

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Wet pavement in the morning may make for a slower morning rush. The bulk of the rain will be sliding out by 7 a.m., but it will be chilly, damp and overcast. A few peeks of sun are possible, but otherwise it will be a cloudy and cool day with light winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 50-56

Winds: Southeast 5 mph

Clouds will win the day with slightly cooler than average temperatures. The wind will be relatively light, and no precipitation is expected.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops

Highs: 58-63

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

We’ll round out the week with more seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s. Clouds will be prevalent with a chance for showers at any point throughout the day. Rain chances are at 40%, so there will be plenty of dry time.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

