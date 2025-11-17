Gusty winds continue across the DC area Monday

The D.C. region can expect another dose of gusty weather Monday.

The Wicked Witch famously toured with a tornado as she tormented Dorothy before ending up under a house with her heels curled up.

Speaking of heels, hot (or chilly, as it might be) on the heels of a windy weekend, the D.C. region can expect another dose of gusty weather Monday.

7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said a gusty northwest breeze of 30 mph will add an extra chill to the air — especially in the shade. But the wind will ease around sunset, at 4:53 p.m.

The National Weather Service warns of an increased risk for the rapid spread of wildfires across much of the D.C. region through 6 p.m.

It will not be as windy today, but it will still be breezy with an increased risk of rapid fire spread given dry conditions. A weak low pressure system will bring rain Tuesday before conditions dry out Wednesday, but clouds and cooler temperatures remain. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/lHHMrVzBoo — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 17, 2025

Temperatures will fall quickly in the evening, ahead of a cold night with lows in the 20s. Many neighborhoods will fall below freezing. Areas of frost will likely develop.

Early Tuesday morning sunshine will fade behind clouds. High temperatures will struggle to reach 50 in some neighborhoods, especially north and west of D.C. Expect a chilly rain to develop from west to east during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday will see more clouds than sunshine, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Thursday is expected to be mainly cloudy and dry, with mild seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

7News First Alert Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy/windy. Highs between 48 and 55.

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows between 25 and 35.

Winds: West 5 mph

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, showers later in the day. Highs between 45 and 50.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs between 52 and 58.

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Highs between 54 and 59.

Winds: Southeast 5 mph

