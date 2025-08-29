Prime BBQ weather for Labor Day weekend forecast in DC area

The holiday weekend forecast is promising comfortable temperatures and clear skies in the D.C. region as the U.S. commemorates Labor Day.

It’s set to be a stunning Labor Day weekend in the D.C. region with comfortably warm temperatures, mostly sunny skies and altogether a forecast prime for picnics, parades and outdoor festivities.

There will be some points during the holiday weekend where you might want to grab some sunscreen to avoid a late-season burn or a light jacket to stay warm through a chilly morning.

Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s, a bit cooler than usual for late August.

Saturday will be cooler than Friday but northwest winds are expected to calm down a bit.

Morning clouds are expected to move out by Saturday afternoon — making way for sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a light breeze throughout the day of 5 to 10 mph and low humidity.

“A little cooler for your Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said. “But this stretch of pleasant weather continues all the way through Labor Day, Monday, with temperatures back right around 80 degrees, overnight lows in the 50s and our next best chance of rain doesn’t enter the forecast until about a week from now.”

Sunday’s forecast keeps up with a similar pattern. It will start off brisk with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Things warm back up to 80 in the afternoon and low humidity sticks around.

Labor Day temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s with southeast winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will be clear through Monday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures near the Delmarva beaches will be in the upper 70s, cooler than the D.C. area Monday.

7News First Alert Forecast

SATURDAY:

Becoming Mostly Sunny

Highs: 75-80

Winds: North 5-10 mph

It will be a chilly morning considering the time of year with some scattered clouds to kick-off the day. Skies will become clear during the afternoon with highs staying below 80 degrees. With low humidity and relatively light winds, the forecast looks perfect for all your outdoor plans!

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: near 80

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Crisp morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s will give way to sunny and comfortable afternoon high temperatures on either side of 80 degrees. Plan for bright, blue skies and low humidity.

LABOR DAY:

Partly Cloudy

Highs: 78-83

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Sunshine will be a steady companion through the afternoon as temperatures peak in the lower to middle 80s. By evening, the skies remain mostly clear as temperatures slip comfortably into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: near 80

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Sunrise temps run cool — upper 50s to near 60 degrees making for a comfortable start to the shortened week. Sunshine dominates with afternoon highs topping out around 80. After-school and late-day activities are a firm go with temps easing back through the 70s and clear skies into the evening.

