Week to start and stay pleasant, chasing away stormy weather

There’s some relief in store from the brutal, rainy weather: After a stretch of steamy weeks in the D.C. area, Monday brings a refreshing start to the workweek.

That’s thanks to a cold front ushering in noticeably drier and less humid conditions, according to 7News Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff. Expect highs to register between 80 and 84 with a gentle breeze that will help make the day feel especially pleasant.

“You should feel comfortable with lots of sunshine for the afternoon,” van de Graaff said.

Overnight, temperatures drop comfortably into the mid-60s, giving us one of the coolest nights we’ve seen in a while for July, van de Graaff said.

Tuesday continues the trend with another stellar summer day. We’ll see a mix of sun and a few scattered clouds with temperatures topping out around 85. And more good news: Humidity levels will remain low, making for an ideal day to go outdoors.

By Wednesday, noticeably warmer temperatures return, reaching into the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity inches back up but stays manageable for D.C. in July. Overall, another terrific summer day. Wednesday night will have lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, so, again, leave your windows open to enjoy a nice night.

Thursday brings the heat. Sunshine dominates as highs climb into the low 90s. Despite the rise in heat, we’ll only have a slight uptick in humidity with dry conditions and no storms expected.

Then the work week closes out with a typically hot, humid D.C. summer day. On Friday, highs will stretch to the mid to upper 90s with a rise in humidity. It could feel like it’s around 105, so stay hydrated. The National Weather Service may be weighing in with heat alerts throughout the day, so be on the lookout.

FORECAST

TODAY:

Pre-Dawn Sprinkles,

Becoming Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

Highs: 80-85

Winds: North 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Scattered Clouds

Lows: 60s

Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy

Highs: around 85

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy

Highs: 85-90

Winds: South 5-10 mph

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 88-93

Winds: South 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:

Hot, Very Humid

PM Storms Possible

Highs: 95-100

Heat Index: 100-108

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

