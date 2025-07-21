Live Radio
Week to start and stay pleasant, chasing away stormy weather

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com
Diane Morris | diane.morris@wtop.com

July 21, 2025, 6:42 AM

There’s some relief in store from the brutal, rainy weather: After a stretch of steamy weeks in the D.C. area, Monday brings a refreshing start to the workweek.

That’s thanks to a cold front ushering in noticeably drier and less humid conditions, according to 7News Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff. Expect highs to register between 80 and 84 with a gentle breeze that will help make the day feel especially pleasant.

“You should feel comfortable with lots of sunshine for the afternoon,” van de Graaff said.

Overnight, temperatures drop comfortably into the mid-60s, giving us one of the coolest nights we’ve seen in a while for July, van de Graaff said.

Tuesday continues the trend with another stellar summer day. We’ll see a mix of sun and a few scattered clouds with temperatures topping out around 85. And more good news: Humidity levels will remain low, making for an ideal day to go outdoors.

By Wednesday, noticeably warmer temperatures return, reaching into the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity inches back up but stays manageable for D.C. in July. Overall, another terrific summer day. Wednesday night will have lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, so, again, leave your windows open to enjoy a nice night.

Thursday brings the heat. Sunshine dominates as highs climb into the low 90s. Despite the rise in heat, we’ll only have a slight uptick in humidity with dry conditions and no storms expected.

Then the work week closes out with a typically hot, humid D.C. summer day. On Friday, highs will stretch to the mid to upper 90s with a rise in humidity. It could feel like it’s around 105, so stay hydrated. The National Weather Service may be weighing in with heat alerts throughout the day, so be on the lookout.

FORECAST

TODAY:
Pre-Dawn Sprinkles,
Becoming Mostly Sunny, Less Humid
Highs: 80-85
Winds: North 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:
Scattered Clouds
Lows: 60s
Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph

TUESDAY:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: around 85
Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: 85-90
Winds: South 5-10 mph

THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: 88-93
Winds: South 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:
Hot, Very Humid
PM Storms Possible
Highs: 95-100
Heat Index: 100-108
Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

