Sunny skies, sudden storms: Risky rhythm of summer weather in DC area

Lightning rips through a storm sky over D.C.'s Washington Monument on July 12, 2022. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) Lightning rips through a storm sky over D.C.'s Washington Monument on July 12, 2022. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) You wake up to blue skies and sunshine. By late afternoon, the power is out, tree limbs are scattered across the road and emergency sirens wail in the distance.

Summer weather in the D.C. area is falling into a familiar pattern that’s increasingly dangerous, according to Allison Reilly, an associate professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Reilly researches identifying areas of risk and enabling resilient infrastructure, specifically in coastal communities vulnerable to sea level rise.

She said the shift in storm behavior is especially noticeable in the mid-Atlantic region, where heat and humidity build throughout the day, creating the perfect conditions for afternoon blowups.

“As things get hotter, more moisture is able to be held in the air,” Reilly said. “Because it’s been hotter, there’s more capacity in the air to hold water vapor. So we are seeing heavier rainfall.”

Reilly said unpredictable storms can cause localized destruction with little warning.

“We do see, over time, the intensity of a lot of these climate driven hazards are getting worse,” Reilly said.

Reilly told WTOP that recovery is harder than ever.

“With fewer FEMA staff available to help recover, it certainly makes everything look more challenging,” Reilly said.

The takeaway: don’t let calm skies lull you into a false sense of security. Be prepared for not just the forecast, but the worst case scenario.

“Have your emergency alerts on your phone, or have a NOAA radio that tells you what to do,” Reilly said. “Have backup water in your home should you need to shelter in place. Don’t drive in flooded water. Have an emergency plan in action and a plan in place.”

