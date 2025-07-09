How to talk to your kids about the deadly Texas flood

A D.C.-area doctor has advice for parents and caregivers on how to help children process their feelings about heading to camp following the devastating flooding in Texas.

A D.C.-area doctor has advice for parents and caregivers on how to help children process their feelings about heading to camp following the devastating flooding in Texas that has killed more than 100 people, including young children attending summer camp.

Round-the-clock news coverage shows how the floodwaters ravaged parts of Kerr County, Texas, and the efforts of crews to clean up and search for those who are still missing.

“I think the first thing that parents need to do is listen to understand how their children are handling the news of the event,” said Dr. Adrienne Collier, chief of pediatrics at Kaiser Permanente. “Sometimes as parents and guardians, we project our own fears and anxieties onto the children we care for.”

She said parents should be calm and open for their child to express themselves.

“If our teens bring it up, we have to ask them how they’re feeling about it,” she said.

She said because of recent events, some children may be scared to go away to camp, whether it’s an overnight or a day camp.

“I think it’s important for parents just to provide a lot of reassurance and to listen to understand what the child is feeling,” Collier said.

She said parents should observe their children and look out for signs of grief or depression, such as mood swings, changes in appetite, trouble sleeping and increased isolation.

Other things to look out for are somatic complaints, such as stomach aches, headaches and increased fatigue.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said not talking about a major flood can be “more frightening for children” and can lead kids to avoid asking questions or talking about the event and their reactions.

Collier advised limiting exposure to social media and coverage of the flooding in the news.

“Parents should offer reassurance to the children that they care for to let them know that our job as adults is to keep them safe,” Collier said.

Collier also said parents should exhibit the behaviors they want from their children, such as remaining calm. And she said it’s important to explain fully what happened in a calm, honest way and to encourage questions.

