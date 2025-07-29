Heat alert continues for DC area Tuesday, with a heat index above 100

Hot and humid weather continues Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 90s and heat index values reaching between 100 and 105 across the D.C. area.

Tuesday will continue the pattern of Monday’s hot and humid weather, with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 90s and heat index values reaching between 100 and 105.

Tuesday is forecast to be in the upper 90s, and heat index values hitting up to 106.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued an extreme heat alert through Thursday at 8 a.m. The District has a map of cooling centers online.

After a muggy morning, a slight drop in humidity is expected during the afternoon. While the day is expected to remain largely dry, there is a limited chance for a stray afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Warm and dry conditions are expected in the evening, with increasing humidity. Dry weather is expected overnight, with lower temperatures between 68 and 77.

For Wednesday, 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff anticipates a carbon copy of Tuesday’s conditions. He said it will be the last day of intense heat for the D.C. area.

While organized storms are not expected during the day, a few isolated afternoon showers or storms can’t be ruled out — particularly west of D.C.

A strong cold front will begin to approach from the west during the evening, setting the stage for more active weather Thursday. Rainfall rates may become moderate to heavy, especially along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed the D.C. area under a “slight risk” for excessive rainfall, meaning localized flooding will be possible. Outside of any wet weather, conditions will be hot and humid, with highs around 90 and a heat index over 95.

On Friday, lingering showers are likely as the front remains nearby just to the south. With the passage of the front and clouds, temperatures will be in the 70s with only areas inside and close to D.C. reaching the lower 80s. Those at higher elevations will top out in the upper 60s.

7News First Alert Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs between 94 and 98, with a heat index between 100 and 105.

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows between 68 and 77.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs between 94 and 98, with a heat index between 100 and 105.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms later in the day. Highs around 90.

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler. Lingering showers. Highs between 74 and 78.

Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

