Blistering workweek in store for DC region

Monday kicks off a hot and humid workweek in the D.C. region as the month of July prepares to sizzle out with one more round of strong storms later in the week.

After Monday saw heat index values reach into the 100s, a “warm and humid” evening will see temperatures dip into the 70s by Tuesday morning, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

But, the heat isn’t going anywhere, and the day’s break from last week’s stormy conditions is expected to be short-lived.

Tuesday will be even hotter as temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s, and heat index values hitting up to 106.

For Wednesday, anticipate a “carbon copy” of the previous day’s weather conditions, Rudin said, as temperatures will be near 100 degrees. While Wednesday will be the peak of the heat wave, a cold front is expected by night into Thursday, bringing showers and the potential for flash flooding.

Those high temperatures could prompt the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories. People should drink lots of fluids and try to stay indoors where there’s air conditioning during such advisories.

Meanwhile, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued an extreme heat alert through Thursday at 8 a.m. The District has a map of cooling centers online.

Forecast

MONDAY EVENING: Mostly sunny

Temperatures: 80s

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Warm and humid conditions continue this evening with a beautiful sunset expected just before 8:30 p.m. Heat index values will gradually fall through the 90s, providing some relief from the earlier daytime heat. Skies will remain partly to mostly clear, with only a slight chance for a stray shower or storm, mainly west of the city.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, haze

Lows: 70-78

Winds: Light

Dry weather continues overnight with temperatures settling in the lower to middle 70s, Winds will be light, and patchy fog may develop in sheltered areas by daybreak.

TUESDAY: HEAT ALERT

Mostly sunny

Highs: 93-98

Heat Index: 100-106

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid across the DMV. Afternoon highs are forecast to climb into the middle to upper 90s, with heat index values reaching between 100 and 106. Hot weather alerts from the National Weather Service for parts of the Mid-Atlantic are possible. While the day is expected to remain largely dry, there is a very limited chance for a stray afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm, mainly in outlying areas. Light southerly winds will continue to transport warm, moist air into the region, keeping conditions uncomfortable ahead of an approaching cold front later in the week.

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT

Mostly sunny

Highs: 94-99

Heat Index: 102-108

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Expect extreme heat on Wednesday as high temperatures soar to the middle to upper 90s. Elevated humidity levels will push heat index values into the 102–108 range, creating dangerous conditions for prolonged outdoor activity. While organized storms are not expected during the day, a few isolated afternoon showers or storms can’t be ruled out—particularly west of the city. A strong cold front will begin to approach from the west during the evening, setting the stage for more active weather on Thursday.

THURSDAY: STORM ALERT

Thunderstorms

Highs: 83-88

Winds: Southwest to North 5-10 mph

A strong mid-summer cold front will move through the DMV on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the heat and humidity. Ahead of the front, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable, leading to the development of scattered to numerous thunderstorms—especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms may become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and brief periods of moderate to heavy rain. Localized flooding will be possible where storms train or stall. First Alert weather is on STORM ALERT for the day.

Current conditions

