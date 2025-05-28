Wet Wednesday kicks off rainy forecast in DC area

Wet and rainy conditions returned to the D.C. region Wednesday and showers are in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Wet and rainy conditions returned to the D.C. region Wednesday and showers are in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Heavy showers soaked the morning rush hour and scattered showers could pop up throughout the rest of the day.

Temperatures will be in the mid 50s, reaching the lower 60s, according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

Over an inch of rain is expected, the National Weather Service said, and it tapers off by the early to mid-afternoon.

Thursday will be warmer and more humid, reaching the upper 70s. It will be partly sunny and dry during the day with chances of rain returning in the late afternoon.

Friday will be much warmer, and will follow the same trend of clear mornings turning into a rainy afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees, and turning partly cloudy in the evening to cool down the region again.

7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said sunny conditions will return by the end of the weekend.

“Sunday is the day we can take all the showers out,” van de Graaff said. “And then, next week, lots of sunshine, dry and comfortable. Although temperatures will rise, we can be in the 80s into next week.”

Forecast

WEDNESDAY:

Areas of rain, heavy at times

Highs: 58-64

Winds: East 5-10, Gusts 20 mph

Plan for another wet Wednesday with areas of rain throughout the day and unseasonably cool temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Keep in mind, our average for late May is now 79. The steadiest and heaviest rain will fall during the first half of the day with scattered showers continuing through the afternoon and evening hours. It will also be breezy with easterly winds gusting to 20 mph. Rainfall totals with this weather maker will range from an inch to 1.25 inches.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Showers ending, areas of fog

Lows: 57-60

Winds: North 5 mph

Rain will taper off before midnight, but areas of fog may develop during the evening and overnight hours, so be mindful of reduced visibility with wet pavement.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny, chance of few evening thunderstorms

Highs: 77-82

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Warmer and more humid weather returns Thursday with more seasonable highs in the upper 70s. It will also be noticeably humid. It will be grey and damp first thing in the morning with areas of fog possible for the morning drive. Skies will brighten, so we’ll enjoy a little sunshine during the day. There’s a chance for a few showers and storms to develop during the evening hours, so have the umbrella if you will be out and about.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, stray showers/storms

Highs: 75-80

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Warm and humid conditions continue to round out the week with additional chance for showers and storms.

WTOP’s Jeffery Leon contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.