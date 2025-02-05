DC area sees freezing rain overnight that could cause treacherous Thursday commute

There are winter weather advisories up for the region through Thursday morning, and there are ice storm concerns and ice storm warnings far north and west.

Listen live to WTOP online and on 103.5 FM for traffic and weather updates on the 8s.

A wintry mix in the D.C. area on Wednesday evening brought some sleet and freezing rain overnight into Thursday making roads difficult to navigate.

Wednesday was been gloomy and cloudy, with temperatures hovering between the 30s and 40s, “10 to 15 degrees cooler” than Tuesday, 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said, calling the upcoming storm “a potpourri of wintry weather.”

Late Wednesday and into Thursday, there was some freezing rain that threatened the Thursday morning commute as surface temperatures were freezing.

“That’ll be occurring overnight while a lot of us are asleep,” van de Graaff said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Thursday. There is also an ice storm warning in effect for far Western Maryland through noon on Thursday.

There was a ground delay in effect for Reagan National Airport until late Wednesday due to the weather.

“So overnight, early Thursday, use extra caution on untreated surfaces,” van de Graaff said.

“Our biggest concern for ice will be our far northwestern suburbs,” van de Graaff said. “Once again, all of us transition back to rain by midmorning, and then, for the bulk of the day, I think we’re going to see well above freezing temperatures.”

Multiple D.C.-area school systems have announced they will open two hours late Thursday due to the forecast. Fauquier and Culpeper counties in Virginia also canceled after-school activities for Wednesday. View the full list of closings and delays here.

Full forecast

THURSDAY: Sleet and freezing rain becoming all rain between 7-9 a.m. Thunder possible N&W. Rain ending between Noon-3 p.m. Likely all rain inside the Capital Beltway. Light icing will make sidewalks/parking lots/bridges and overpasses slippery.

High: Around 40 degrees.

Winds: Light SE becoming SW

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing with fog.

Low: Mid 30s

Winds: Calm, becoming light NW

FRIDAY: Early sun, then partly sunny and breezy.

High: Low 50s

Winds: NW at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Midday to afternoon light snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain mix. Best chance for ice and snow accumulation along and west of the Blue Ridge.

High: Mid to Upper 30s.

Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and brisk.

High: Low 50s.

Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Current conditions

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.