Polar vortex in DC could spell trouble for your water pipes

The D.C. area is wrapped up in a polar vortex, and this cold weather can wreak havoc on your plumbing if you’re unprepared.

These extremely cold temperatures can freeze and burst a water pipe in your home. Kevin Brasler, executive editor with Washington Consumers’ Checkbook, said shut off any outdoor faucets if you haven’t already and drain them to avoid freeze-ups.

“This is the time of the year to make sure that all your floor drains inside and outside the home, that they’re not blocked up,” Brasler said.

It is also a good idea to show everyone in the household where they can find the house’s main water shut-off valve, and then teach them how to use it if you have a plumbing emergency.

If you do need a plumber, it always pays to make multiple calls, and not rely on emergency services, according to Brasler.

“They show up quickly, but then they wanted to charge thousands and thousands of dollars more than average for the work,” Brasler said.

According to research done by Washington Consumers’ Checkbook, when contacting plumbers, even for nonemergency work, some will charge double what others do for the exact same work.

“We also found that highly rated plumbing outfits, they often charge low prices. This whole saying you get what you pay for does not exist when it comes to home repairs,” Brasler said.

Numerous plumbers will charge more than $400 even before they do any work, Washington Consumers’ Checkbook found.

“I think it also makes sense to find out how much the company charges by the hour,” Brasler said. “At least you will get a sense, well, if they’re in my home for two hours, about what you’ll pay for labor.”

